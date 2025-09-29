Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

DFAT stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

