Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

DND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Dye & Durham Company Profile

TSE:DND opened at C$7.51 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.88. The firm has a market cap of C$504.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

