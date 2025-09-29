Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 192,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

