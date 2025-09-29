Embree Financial Group Has $603,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.7% in the first quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

AVGO stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.