Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Senior Officer David Chester Schummer purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.