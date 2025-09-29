Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 520,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,134% from the average daily volume of 42,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Euromax Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.61.

About Euromax Resources

(Get Free Report)

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euromax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.