Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Trading 50% Higher – Still a Buy?

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 520,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,134% from the average daily volume of 42,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Euromax Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.61.

Euromax Resources Company Profile

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.

