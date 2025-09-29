Exeter Financial LLC Sells 37 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.17.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

