Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $121.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

