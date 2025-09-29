Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

