Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 850.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,636,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,258,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $24,329,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after purchasing an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $5,056,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 7,328,961 shares in the company, valued at $673,824,674.34. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares in the company, valued at $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,915 shares of company stock worth $91,779,645 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $176.70.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

