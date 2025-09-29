Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 29.83%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

