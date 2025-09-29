Financial Contrast: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) versus Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sadot Group and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kenvue 1 7 5 1 2.43

Kenvue has a consensus target price of $23.12, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kenvue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sadot Group and Kenvue”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $700.94 million 0.01 $3.99 million $0.23 22.83 Kenvue $15.46 billion 2.04 $1.03 billion $0.74 22.17

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Kenvue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sadot Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sadot Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenvue has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group 0.48% -1.18% -0.29% Kenvue 9.37% 20.06% 7.78%

Summary

Kenvue beats Sadot Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

