Financial Survey: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioventus and Retractable Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.46%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $564.14 million 0.98 -$156.23 million N/A N/A Retractable Technologies $38.16 million 0.66 -$7.01 million ($0.29) -2.88

This table compares Bioventus and Retractable Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Retractable Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01% Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33%

Risk & Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Retractable Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

