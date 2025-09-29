FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

