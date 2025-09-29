Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.9667.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Economico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance
Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.49). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $1.3625 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.
Institutional Trading of Fomento Economico Mexicano
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,369,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
See Also
