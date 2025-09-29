Ford Motor Company $F Stock Position Raised by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.