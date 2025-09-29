FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.4%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

