GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 225.8% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

