GAMMA Investing LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 193.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 107.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $342.11 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

