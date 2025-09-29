GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Fortive stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

