GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 347 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in MasTec by 66.7% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,470. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $209.00 target price on MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

MasTec Trading Up 1.9%

MasTec stock opened at $208.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.88. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $209.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

