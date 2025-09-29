General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in General Mills by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3%

GIS stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

