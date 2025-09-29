Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 60.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,845.05. This represents a 48.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:GL opened at $144.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

