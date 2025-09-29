Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Holdings Trimmed by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 852,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares in the last quarter. Tepp RIA LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $129.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

