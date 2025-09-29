Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,257 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.