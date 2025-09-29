Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $85,075,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,081,000 after purchasing an additional 475,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,164,000 after acquiring an additional 365,718 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE WSM opened at $201.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average is $172.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,153 shares of company stock worth $28,622,248. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.