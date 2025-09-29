Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $98.18 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.