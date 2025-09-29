Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,828.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

GPN stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

