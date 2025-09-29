Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 992,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after buying an additional 111,428 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $49,476,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,731,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 758.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 341,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $128.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

