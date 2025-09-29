Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

