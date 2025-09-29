Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

