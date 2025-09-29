Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $72,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 292.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 121.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $83,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

