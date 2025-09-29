Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 402,454 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $184.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

