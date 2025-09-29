Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

