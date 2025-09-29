Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $350,000 Stake in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

