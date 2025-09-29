Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $6,414,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 101.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 33,549.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $305.86 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

