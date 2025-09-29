Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $722,000 Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in News by 103.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in News by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,081,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 34.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after buying an additional 1,133,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

