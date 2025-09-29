Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

NYSE BLDR opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $201.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

