Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $975,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $192.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average is $256.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

