Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $231,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $204.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $212.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

