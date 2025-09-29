Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International Trading Up 1.8%

Edison International stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.