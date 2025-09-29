Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,958,000 after purchasing an additional 894,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 447,870 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,985,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

