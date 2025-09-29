Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 284 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 123.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,952.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.