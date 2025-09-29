Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 57 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG opened at $349.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day moving average is $342.78.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.47.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

