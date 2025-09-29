Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 656 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CFG opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

