Head-To-Head Comparison: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) versus Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) and Caleres (NYSE:CAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Caleres’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 4.79% 20.68% 7.29% Caleres 2.26% 11.91% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carter’s and Caleres, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40 Caleres 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

Carter’s presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Caleres has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Caleres.

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Carter’s pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caleres pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Caleres shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Caleres shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Carter’s has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caleres has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and Caleres”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.37 $185.51 million $3.77 7.74 Caleres $2.72 billion 0.17 $107.25 million $1.75 7.81

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Caleres. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caleres, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter’s beats Caleres on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr. Martens, Asics, Timberland, Bearpaw, Skechers, HeyDude, Franco Sarto, Rykä, Vince, Bzees, Veronica Beard, and Zodiac brands, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, and Naturalizer. The company also operates naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, vionicshoes.com, samedelman.com, samedelman.co.uk, allenedmonds.com, allenedmonds.ca, drschollsshoes.com, lifestride.com, francosarto.com, ryka.com, bzees.com, and zodiacshoes.com, as well as Vince.com, blowfishshoes.com, and veronicabeard.com websites. In addition, it designs, sources, manufactures, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers. Further, the company wholesales men’s footwear, apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; footwear for women under LifeStride brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; athletic footwear for women under the Rykä brand; women’s shoe collection under the Vince brand; women’s footwear under the Bzees brand; and women’s footwear collection under Veronica Beard brand. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

