Head to Head Review: Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) vs. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) and Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talphera has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Talphera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -106.50% -79.07% Talphera N/A -152.38% -64.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics $7.00 million 12.13 -$127.17 million ($1.64) -0.91 Talphera $650,000.00 63.57 -$13.00 million ($0.40) -2.27

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Talphera”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talphera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Talphera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prelude Therapeutics and Talphera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talphera 0 0 2 2 3.50

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Talphera has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.63%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talphera is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Talphera shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Talphera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talphera beats Prelude Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Talphera

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

