Head-To-Head Survey: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) versus Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and Horizon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 7 5 1 2.54 Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $24.85, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Horizon Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 7.17 $410.79 million $0.83 26.00 Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kimco Realty and Horizon Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 28.54% 5.58% 2.99% Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Horizon Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Horizon Group

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.