Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.3%

DOC opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

